Loveland (hip) is listed as questionable for Monday's game in Washington.

Since injuring his hip Week 3, Loveland was inactive Week 4 and then was limited in the first two practices coming out of the Bears' Week 5 bye, but Saturday's full practice has him trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. The rookie first-round pick has hauled in three of six targets for 43 yards through three contests to begin his career.