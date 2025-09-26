Loveland (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, after returning to practice Friday as a limited participant.

For fantasy purposes, Loveland's absence is mostly worth tracking from the perspective of how it might boost snap/route shares for other pass catchers in the Chicago offense. Cole Kmet has been in a near-every-down role so far, with Loveland merely working as the No. 2 tight end in multi-TE formations. That won't necessarily be the case all year, but it figures to persist in Week 4 if Loveland does ends up playing.