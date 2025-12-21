Loveland recorded three receptions on four targets for 30 yards in Saturday's 22-16 overtime win over the Packers.

Loveland was expected to take on an even larger role in Chicago's offense with both Luther Burden (ankle) and Rome Odunze (foot) sidelined. However, he instead tied for third on the team in targets and finished fourth in yardage. While it was a modest showing, Loveland did manage a pair of key catches on Chicago's game-tying drive late in the third quarter. Loveland should maintain a key role in the offense and have the chance to bounce back in Week 17 against the 49ers.