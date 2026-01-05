Loveland brought in 10 of 13 targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Loveland led the Bears pass catchers across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets, seeing plenty of second-half action as Chicago scored 16 fourth-quarter points to make things interesting. Six of those came courtesy of Loveland, who recorded a one-yard scoring grab with just under five and a half minutes remaining in the contest to narrow a 16-8 deficit. Loveland finished his first NFL regular season by eclipsing 90 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown in consecutive games, leaving him with a 58-713-6 line on 82 targets across 16 games and affording him plenty of momentum heading into the wild-card round next weekend.