Loveland (shoulder) is present for Thursday's practice at OTAs but is not participating, Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns of The Athletic report.

Loveland remains sidelined due to the shoulder injury he underwent in january to address a right Type V AC Joint dislocation. The injury prevented him from working out at the combine and participating in rookie minicamp, so the next major checkpoint for Loveland's recovery will be mandatory minicamp from June 3-5, at which time he's been expected to increase his participation level. All expectations remain that the rookie No. 10 overall pick will be a full-go for training camp. Once healthy, Loveland's draft capital and rare pass-catching ability should allow him to quickly emerge as one of Chicago's top targets, though it's difficult to project exactly how looks from Caleb Williams (wrist) will be distributed between him, DJ Moore, Rome Odunze and Luther Burden (undisclosed).