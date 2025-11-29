Loveland caught three of six targets for 28 yards during Chicago's 24-15 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Loveland caught a crucial seven-yard pass from Caleb Williams on a fourth-down play late in the third quarter, which extended the Bears' offensive drive and led to a four-yard touchdown run from Kyle Monangai five plays later. Loveland finished tied with Luther Burden and Rome Odunze for the team lead in targets Friday, and Loveland has seen at least five targets from Williams in four of the Bears' last six games. Loveland has seen his role in head coach Ben Johnson's offense increase since the Bears' Week 5 bye, and the rookie tight end will look to stay productive in Week 14 against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7.