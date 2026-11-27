Loveland (knee) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Friday on the knee injury he sustained during Thursday's 39-35 win over the Bears, Ian Rapoport of ESPN and NFL Network reports.

The Bears are hoping the results of Friday's MRI reveal a sprain rather than a tear, as the former outcome could lead to a relatively swift recovery, while the latter scenario could result in Loveland missing the rest of the season. Loveland got hurt in the first half of Thursday's comeback win. Prior to the injury, Loveland caught his only target for five yards but fumbled at the end of that play.