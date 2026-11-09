Loveland caught four of six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Loveland was quiet for most of the night but got free for a 38-yard catch in the final minute to set up Cairo Santos' game-winning 38-yard field goal on the game's final play. The 2025 first-round pick has recorded at least 54 receiving yards in five of the past six games, having bounced back from a slow start to his sophomore season during which Loveland compiled just 34 yards through three games. Loveland will try to keep building momentum in Week 11 against the Saints following Chicago's Week 10 bye.