Loveland failed to catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 59-37 win over the Panthers.

It was the highest-scoring Week 1 game in NFL history, but Loveland wasn't able to contribute as Caleb Williams instead frequently looked for Kalif Raymond (8-84-0 on nine targets) over the middle, and his only TD pass to a tight end went to Cole Kmet. It's a hugely disappointing start to the season for Loveland after his impressive finish to 2025, but better days will be ahead. He'll look to rebound in Week 2 at home against the Vikings.