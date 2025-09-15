default-cbs-image
Loveland failed to secure his lone target in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

After being shut out on one target in the season opener, Loveland caught both of his targets against the Lions for modest yardage. The rookie has seen half of the targets that fellow tight end Cole Kmet has. Loveland may work his way into an expanded role, but he's currently a risky fantasy option.

