Bears' Colston Loveland: Shut out in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland failed to secure his lone target in the Bears' 52-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
After being shut out on one target in the season opener, Loveland caught both of his targets against the Lions for modest yardage. The rookie has seen half of the targets that fellow tight end Cole Kmet has. Loveland may work his way into an expanded role, but he's currently a risky fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Muted production in NFL debut•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Gets reps with first-team offense•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Involved early in NFL debut•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Impressing in 11-on-11s•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Does 7-on-7s•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: May be eased into camp•