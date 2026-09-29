Loveland secured all four targets for 31 yards in the Bears' 27-7 win over the Eagles on Monday night.

Head coach Ben Johnson appeared to make a concerted effort to get the ball into Loveland's hands Monday after the tight end's slow first two games, and that approach met with some success. While all three components of Loveland's receiving line qualified as season-high figures, the second-year pro's longest reception went for just 12 yards and he was well behind the wideout trio of Kalif Raymond, Luther Burden and Rome Odunze in receiving yards. Loveland's chemistry with fill-in signal-caller Case Keenum was encouraging, however, and the duo should have a chance to continue working together in Sunday's Week 4 home matchup against the Jets.