Loveland (shoulder) said last week that his rehab is going well but he'll still need to test things during training camp, MLive.com's Aaron McMann reports.

The 10th overall pick in the 2025 Draft didn't participate in offseason practices after undergoing shoulder surgery in January. He said in June that he expected to be ready for the start of training camp, but Bears coach Ben Johnson sounded less confident about the matter. Chicago's rookies report Saturday, with veterans then joining Tuesday, so Loveland's progress some become clear at some point next week, although contact work and full-team drills may not start in earnest until the end of the month. Once healthy, Loveland will compete with returning starter Cole Kmet for playing time and targets.