Loveland suffered a concussion in Sunday night's 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Nicholas Moreano of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Loveland reeled in an 18-yard pass in the late moments of the fourth quarter, but he took a blow to the head in the process, and he exited the game. After the loss, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that the tight end suffered a concussion on the hit. Loveland still led the Bears with 56 receiving yards, reeling in four of a team-high 10 targets in the defeat. Following an impressive regular season, the rookie tight end combined to catch 12 of 25 targets for 193 yards over Chicago's two postseason contests.