Bears' Colston Loveland: Suffers concussion late in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland suffered a concussion in Sunday night's 20-17 overtime loss to the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Nicholas Moreano of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Loveland reeled in an 18-yard pass in the late moments of the fourth quarter, but he took a blow to the head in the process, and he exited the game. After the loss, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that the tight end suffered a concussion on the hit. Loveland still led the Bears with 56 receiving yards, reeling in four of a team-high 10 targets in the defeat. Following an impressive regular season, the rookie tight end combined to catch 12 of 25 targets for 193 yards over Chicago's two postseason contests.
More News
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Paces pass catchers in playoff win•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Racks up catches in loss•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Expanded role on SNF•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Quiet showing against Packers•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Four catches in blowout win•
-
Bears' Colston Loveland: Hauls in late touchdown•