Loveland (hip) was spotted on the field during the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice session, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

After he managed just one limited practice in Week 4 prep due to the hip injury, Loveland ended up sitting out Sunday's 25-24 win over the Raiders. The rookie first-round pick appears to be trending in the right direction, however, as he took the field for an unofficial practice Tuesday during the team's Week 5 bye. With extra time to heal up from the hip issue, Loveland should be on track to return to action for the Bears' Week 6 matchup with the Commanders on Oct. 13.