Bears' Colston Loveland: Three catches in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loveland caught three of four targets for 24 yards in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Loveland has eight receptions over five contests and continues to see limited work. He remains a watch-list tight end in most formats.
