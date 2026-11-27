Loveland (knee) is slated to get a second opinion on his knee injury and won't be placed on injured reserve for now, though he is considered week-to-week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter reported earlier that the Bears planned to place Loveland on injured reserve due to the knee injury the TE sustained in Thursday's 39-35 win over the Lions, which would rule Loveland out for at least four weeks. Chicago wants to gather more information before a determination is made on Loveland's status, and the door is still open for a shorter absence, though it would be surprising at this point if he's able to play Dec. 6 against the Jaguars.