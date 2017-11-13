Barth made all three of his field-goal attempts while converting an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Barth had his first perfect outing since Week 6 leading to a season-high 10 points. Although he's been a weak fantasy option for most of the season, he's had three field-goal attempts in two-straight games, and with the Bears improving a bit on offense, Barth could be emerging as a useful fantasy option.