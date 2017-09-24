Bears' Connor Barth: Converts one of two field goal attempts Sunday
Barth scored five points in Sunday's victory over the Steelers.
Barth connected on a chip-shot field goal while missing a longer attempt earlier in the contest. As the kicker on one of the weaker offenses in the league, he's not a very reliable fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Posts one point in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Wins kicking job in Chicago•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Makes lone field-goal attempt Sunday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Saturday's victory•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in first preseason game•
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...