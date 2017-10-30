Bears' Connor Barth: Misses another field goal
Barth connected on two of three field goal attempts in a losing effort in Week 8.
Barth missed a field goal that would have given the Bears a much-better chance of winning while posting six points. He's missed four of his last 10 kicks, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if Chicago was holding kicker tryouts in the near future. Otherwise, with seven field goals in eight games, he continues to be a weak fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Five-point effort•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Tallies nine points•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Tallies one point in Week 5•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Misses only field-goal attempt Thursday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Converts one of two field-goal attempts Sunday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Posts one point in Sunday loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...