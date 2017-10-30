Barth connected on two of three field goal attempts in a losing effort in Week 8.

Barth missed a field goal that would have given the Bears a much-better chance of winning while posting six points. He's missed four of his last 10 kicks, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if Chicago was holding kicker tryouts in the near future. Otherwise, with seven field goals in eight games, he continues to be a weak fantasy option.

