Barth made one of two field-goal attempts while adding three extra points in the Week 11 loss to the Lions.

Barth had a chance to tie the game at 27 in the waning moments of the game, but his wide kick never had a chance of finding the uprights. As long as he remains on the Bears' roster, he'll be a low-upside fantasy option, as he's posted six or fewer points in three of his last four contests.