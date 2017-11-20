Bears' Connor Barth: Misses game-tying kick in Sunday loss
Barth made one of two field-goal attempts while adding three extra points in the Week 11 loss to the Lions.
Barth had a chance to tie the game at 27 in the waning moments of the game, but his wide kick never had a chance of finding the uprights. As long as he remains on the Bears' roster, he'll be a low-upside fantasy option, as he's posted six or fewer points in three of his last four contests.
