Bears' Connor Barth: Misses only field-goal attempt Thursday
Barth connected on a pair of extra point conversions in Thursday's loss to the Packers.
Barth pushed a 57-yard field-goal attempt wide to the left, and as a result, he had a poor fantasy performance. With just two made field goals over the first four weeks of the season, he's a low-end fantasy option.
More News
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Converts one of two field-goal attempts Sunday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Posts one point in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Wins kicking job in Chicago•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Makes lone field-goal attempt Sunday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Saturday's victory•
-
Week 4 Things To Know
Heath Cummings is sticking with the Dolphins but he's worried about the Redskins on Monday...
-
Week 4 Waiver Wire options
Starting with an homage to injured Darren Sproles, Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add...
-
Week 4 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 4 RB Rankings
Kareem Hunt is the unanimous choice as the top running back, but there's some controversy over...
-
Week 4 QB Rankings
There's no surprises at the top of the QB rankings in Week 4.
-
Week 4 WR Rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a...