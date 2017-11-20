Barth is expected to be cut loose by the Bears in the coming days with the team signing fellow kicker Cairo Santos on Monday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Barth missed a 46-yard field-goal attempt with three seconds remaining in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Lions. He's missed five of his 16 tries this season, after going 18-for-23 for the Bears in 2016.

