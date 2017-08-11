Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in first preseason game
Barth made his lone field-goal attempt while converting a pair of extra-point attempts Thursday against the Broncos.
Barth's field goal was a 25-yard chip shot, as he had a quiet night in the preseason opener. Since he enters the season on an offense that's not expected to be explosive, he'll likely be an uninspiring fantasy option.
