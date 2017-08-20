Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Saturday's victory
Barth converted a field goal and pair of extra points Saturday against the Cardinals.
Barth's field-goal came from 42 yards away, but the bigger news is that Roberto Aguayo had an ugly mess in his only attempt. It's difficult to imagine that Barth won't enter the season as the Bears starting kicker.
