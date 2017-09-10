Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Sunday loss
Barth was 1-of-1-on field goal attempts while converting both of his extra point chances in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
Barth showed a strong leg by converting his field goal from 54 yards out, but his lack of volume kept him from having a strong fantasy day. Unfortunately, he plays for one of the weaker offensive units in the league, which places him outside the top-15 kickers in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Wins kicking job in Chicago•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Makes lone field-goal attempt Sunday•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in Saturday's victory•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Scores five points in first preseason game•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Re-signs with Bears•
-
Bears' Connor Barth: Makes 18 of 23 field-goal attempts in 2016•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...