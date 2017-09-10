Play

Barth was 1-of-1-on field goal attempts while converting both of his extra point chances in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

Barth showed a strong leg by converting his field goal from 54 yards out, but his lack of volume kept him from having a strong fantasy day. Unfortunately, he plays for one of the weaker offensive units in the league, which places him outside the top-15 kickers in most fantasy leagues.

