Play

Barth converted an extra point, but didn't attempt a field goal in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

The Bears struggled to move the ball consistently against a stout Minnesota defense, and Barth wasn't called upon to attempt a field goal. In addition, after the team scored their second touchdown of the night, they opted to go for a two-point conversion. Playing on a low-volume offense, he's a weak fantasy option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories