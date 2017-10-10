Bears' Connor Barth: Tallies one point in Week 5
Barth converted an extra point, but didn't attempt a field goal in Monday's loss to the Vikings.
The Bears struggled to move the ball consistently against a stout Minnesota defense, and Barth wasn't called upon to attempt a field goal. In addition, after the team scored their second touchdown of the night, they opted to go for a two-point conversion. Playing on a low-volume offense, he's a weak fantasy option.
