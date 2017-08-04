Shaw underwent minor surgery to remove a screw from the procedure he had done on his ankle, causing him to miss practice, reports Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

Shaw is currently the fourth-string quarterback, and with it being unlikely the Bears keep more than three signal-callers on the roster, he's unlikely to make the final roster unless the team suffers an injury at the position.

