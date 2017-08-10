Play

Shaw (lower leg) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Broncos, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio reports.

As expected, Shaw will take a seat as he recovers from minor ankle surgery, leaving all the reps Thursday for Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez and Mitchell Trubisky to share.

