Bears' Connor Shaw: Returns to practice Saturday
Shaw (lower leg) made his return to practice after missing just over a week, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Shaw had a screw removed from a prior surgery to his leg, but he's back on the field. Unless the Bears suffer an injury at quarterback, he likely won't make the regular-season roster, as he's currently fourth on the depth chart.
