Play

Shaw (lower leg) made his return to practice after missing just over a week, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

Shaw had a screw removed from a prior surgery to his leg, but he's back on the field. Unless the Bears suffer an injury at quarterback, he likely won't make the regular-season roster, as he's currently fourth on the depth chart.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories