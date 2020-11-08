Patterson caught four passes for 27 yards and rushed three times for 13 yards in the Bears' 24-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

With David Montgomery leaving the game early with a head injury, Patterson saw his highest number of touches since Week 2. Though he's yet to post more than 45 yards in any game this season, in leagues in which he has running back eligibility, he could be worth adding to fantasy rosters if Montgomery is forced to miss time, based on potential volume.