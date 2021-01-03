Patterson (knee) is listed as active heading into Sunday's game against the Packers.
Given Sunday's injury report, the special-teams guru will remain without a regular-season absence for the seventh time in eight pro campaigns. He's enjoying yet another prolific season on returns, resulting in his second straight Pro Bowl nod. Patterson has also taken on a role as Chicago's No. 2 back, garnering 10-plus carries on two separate occasions since Week 10.
