Patterson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Saints.

Patterson only turned in a sole limited practice this week, but reports earlier in the day had indicated he was trending up for this contest. This news now makes it official the versatile wideout/returner/occasional running back will be available to take on a Saints defense that has been one of the league's toughest against the run but susceptible to big plays through the air thus far this season.

