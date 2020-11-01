Patterson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Saints.
Patterson only turned in a sole limited practice this week, but reports earlier in the day had indicated he was trending up for this contest. This news now makes it official the versatile wideout/returner/occasional running back will be available to take on a Saints defense that has been one of the league's toughest against the run but susceptible to big plays through the air thus far this season.
