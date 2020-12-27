Patterson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The 29-year-old was considered questionable after sitting out practice all week, but he's ready to go for Sunday's contest. Patterson should continue to operate as Chicago's primary kick returner and secondary running back behind starter David Montgomery.
