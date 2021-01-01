Patterson (knee) carries a questionable designation into Sunday's game against the Packers after participating in full during practice Friday.

Patterson submitted full sessions Wednesday and Friday, but the veteran still carries an injury tag into a vital Week 17 home game against Green Bay. Having just earned his second Pro Bowl nod in as many years, Patterson remains an elite special-teams contributor, compiling an NFL-high 964 kickoff return yards and one return TD in 2020. He hasn't missed a game all year, and he's only sat out one of a possible 127 regular-season contests since entering the league as a first-round pick of Minnesota in 2013.