Patterson has been in running back meetings and may be in line to see an increase on the 17 rushing attempts he had in 2019, reports Cam Ellis of NBCsports.com.

When the Bears signed Patterson in 2018, Matt Nagy had creative plays drawn up to utilize Patterson's electrifying speed, but instead, used him infrequently and on very unimaginative play calls. During his lone year in New England in 2017, he carried the ball 42 times for 5.4 yards per carry, so Patterson has shown the ability to have success on the ground. Regardless, he's unlikely to see the type of volume to make him worthy of a draft pick, aside from leagues that award points for return yardage, but with Chicago having a razor-thin depth chart at running back, he could be a player to watch on the wavier wire should the team suffer injuries in their backfield.