Patterson was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury.
Patterson's knee injury is a new development, but that he was at least able to put forth a limited practice session bodes well for his chances of suiting up versus Detroit on Sunday. Top running back David Montgomery (groin) was also limited to start the week, and he can't be considered a lock for the season-opener even if he is trending in the right direction. If Montgomery were to miss Week 1, Patterson could be an option to handle some snaps out of the backfield in addition to his usual role at wide receiver.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Could see RB snaps•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Could see increased carries•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Recovers from concussion•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Concussion confirmed•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Gets hurt Sunday•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives two touches•