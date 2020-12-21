Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Patterson (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of a Week 16 matchup versus the Jaguars.
Patterson suffered this injury during the second quarter but was able to return after halftime. He will be monitored throughout the week. The day-to-day tag signals that Patterson has a good chance to play Sunday in a must-win contest. His main contributions come on special teams since David Montgomery is operating as a bell cow. Patterson leads the league with 942 yards on kick return this year.
