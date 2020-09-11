Patterson (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Patterson kicked off the week as a limited participant in practice, but he's now logged back-to-back sessions without restrictions. The 29-year-old kick returner and depth wideout is trending in the right direction for Week 1.
