Patterson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings due to a knee injury, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The 29-year-old had one carry for three yards, one receptions for four yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards before leaving the contest. Ryan Nall would serve as Chicago's secondary running back and Anthony Miller could be the return man if Patterson can't return after halftime.
