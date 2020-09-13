Patterson (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Lions, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
His versatility and return skills are an asset to the Bears, but with running back David Montgomery (groin) also in line to play in Week 1, Patterson, who can take snaps out of the backfield in a pinch, doesn't have a clear path to a high volume of touches.
