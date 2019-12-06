Patterson caught one pass for 33 yards in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Patterson also lost five yards on his lone rushing attempt, but his 33-yard reception came on a critical third down and long, and he extended a drive that led to a Chicago score that helped them toward a victory. This was just the second time since Week 2 that he's posted more than 20 yards in a game, and his low-volume role in the offense makes him a weak fantasy option.