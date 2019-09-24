Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five touches
Patterson rushed four times for 14 yards along with a six-yard reception in Chicago's 31-15 win over Washington on Monday.
Patterson now has nine touches on the season, and he's being used as both a runner and receiver, but aside from one big run in Week 2, he has a very low weekly scoring floor.
