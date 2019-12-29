Play

Patterson left Sunday's game against the Vikings and is being evaluated for a concussion.

As evidenced by this news, Patterson will now enter the league's concussion protocol and need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to return. As long as the veteran is sidelined, Anthony Miller will likely take over kick return duties.

