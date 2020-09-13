Patterson (knee) is active for Sunday's game in Detroit.
Despite carrying a questionable tag into the weekend, Patterson never looked at any real risk of missing the season opener after he turned in full practice showings Thursday and Friday. Patterson will serve as a depth option at receiver Sunday while also potentially receiving a carry or two on change-of-direction play calls.
