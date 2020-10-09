Patterson caught three passes for 38 yards and rushed three times for seven yards in Chicago's 20-19 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Patterson had his greatest success on a pair of short receptions on which he was in space and was able to gain yardage after the catch, but he didn't see enough volume to turn it into a big fantasy day. Overall, he's yet to find the end zone this season, and the 45 yards he produced in this game was his highest total of the season, making him a difficult player to trust in fantasy lineups.