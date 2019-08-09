Patterson was inactive when the Bears played the Panthers in the preseason opener.

Patterson's expected to serve as the team's No. 4 receiver in addition to being a kick returner. When on the field, he may not see many touches, but he'll likely be used on jet sweeps and other plays that showcase his speed as both a weapon and a decoy. He's going undrafted in many fantasy leagues, but in leagues that award points for return yardage, he'll provide added value.