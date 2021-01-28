Patterson doesn't seem likely to re-sign with Chicago, according to SI.com's Gene Chamberlain.

Given their hefty salary commitments and unsettled QB situation, the Bears don't seem likely to spend significant money on a player who primarily makes an impact on special teams. Patterson did add backup RB work to his bag of tricks in 2020, but he averaged only 3.6 yards per carry and 6.3 per reception, while started David Montgomery put up 4.3 YPC and 8.1 YPR. In any case, the Bears hope to have Tarik Cohen (knee) back in the mix next season, so Patterson won't necessarily get carries even if the team somehow manages to keep him around at a reasonable price. He's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March.