Patterson (calf) logged a limited practice session Wednesday.
The origin of the calf issue is unclear, but the fact Patterson was able to practice -- albeit in limited fashion -- bodes well for his availability Sunday. However, with David Montgomery (concussion) expected to return to action, Patterson's temporary role as the team's starting RB has likely come to an end.
