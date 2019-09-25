Play

Patterson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a triceps injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Patterson had four rushes for 14 yards and a six-yard catch in Monday's win over the Redskins, but he apparently sustained the injury at some point. The 28-year-old has played 44 offensive snaps through three games and figures to be questionable for Week 4 unless he returns to full participation over the next couple days.

