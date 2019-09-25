Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Limited participant Wednesday
Patterson was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a triceps injury, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Patterson had four rushes for 14 yards and a six-yard catch in Monday's win over the Redskins, but he apparently sustained the injury at some point. The 28-year-old has played 44 offensive snaps through three games and figures to be questionable for Week 4 unless he returns to full participation over the next couple days.
More News
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Five touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Posts 50 yards•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Receives three touches•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Sidelined Friday•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Held out of preseason contest•
-
Bears' Cordarrelle Patterson: Finalizes deal with Bears•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming or staring down a tough matchup, Jamey Eisenberg's Week 4 Start and...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Melvin Gordon is expected to make his return to the Chargers soon. How might that affect his...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Week 4 News & Notes: Melvin Gordon back?
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 TE Preview: Ride T.J.
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need for Week 4 at tight end.