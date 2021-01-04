Patterson rushed four times for 18 yards in the Bears' 35-16 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Patterson had just six touches over the final three games of the season, and on the year, he rushed 64 times for 232 yards and a touchdown while catching 21 passes for an additional 132 yards. After the Bears complete their playoff run, he's set to hit unrestricted free agency, and he'll likely remain a borderline fantasy option.